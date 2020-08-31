Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Monday.

Mr Muri-Okunola said the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from 19th August, 2020, for personal reasons.

Until his appointment, Mr. Odumboni was the Executive Director (Business Development) in LAWMA, in which capacity he had been deeply involved in the rebirth of the Waste Management Conglomerate.

“Odumboni’s appointment showed governor Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in his capabilities and demonstrated the Administration’s commitment to quality service delivery, considering particularly Odumboni’s contributions to the growth of LAWMA as part of its Management in his previous position,” the head of service said in the statement.

While noting that the outgoing Managing Director had built a strong and highly motivated team in LAWMA and laid an enduring foundation for reforms in the Organisation, Muri-Okunola thanked Dr. Gbadegesin for his visionary leadership during his tenure of office.