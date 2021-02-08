The Police High Command has denied that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu paid N2 billion for tenure extension.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Nigerian Police Force described the allegations by Sahara Reporters dated February 07, 2021, in which it alleged that the IGP paid over 2 Billion Naira for the tenure extension as untrue, unfounded, defamatory and libelous.

The NPF said the IGP is undistracted and the Force remains motivated and committed to delivering on its mandate, especially the task of neutralizing current and emerging internal security threats.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed his legal team to commence legal actions against the online publishers.