The National Association of University Students (NAUS), the apex body representing university students across Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to prioritize the education sector.

At a press briefing in Lagos, student representatives demanded:

The immediate reversal of the telecom tariff hike.

Enhanced security measures to ensure students’ safety on all campuses.

Urgent steps to stabilize power supply within university environments.

Swift resolution of the clinical lecturers’ strike to prevent further delays in medical students’ education.

Immediate intervention to improve students’ welfare, including hostel renovations and access to standard healthcare services, among other concerns.

The student representatives warned that they are prepared to take decisive action if their demands are not met.