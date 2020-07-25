Scottish club, Rangers have completed the signing of Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun on a one-year deal.

Manager Steven Gerrard has been looking to add defensive cover to his squad since losing Nikola Katic to a serious knee injury.

Leon Balogun whose two-year contract with Brighton in the Premier League expired was announced as Rangers new signing ahead of the 2020-2021 Season.

Rangers have an option of extending Balogun’s contract for another 12 months.

The Super Eagles defender has a Nigerian Father and German Mother and was born on the 28th of June 1988 in Berlin, Germany .

He started his football career with Hertha Berlin youth Team in 2007 but made his Bundesliga debut with Hannover 96 in 2009.

He Left the Bundesliga in 2017 to join Premier League side Brighton from Mainz.

He then joined Wigan Athletic on loan in January before signing his latest deal with Rangers football club of Scotland.

Mr Balogun has been capped 32 times by Nigeria since making his debut in 2014.