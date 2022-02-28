S’ Court to give judgment in Peter Odili’s defamation suit against Dakuku Peterside on 27th May

A former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dakuku Peterside, will on 27th May 2022 know his fate in a N6 billion character defamation suit instituted against him former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili.

The Supreme Court fixed judgment date after taking final arguments for and against the suit.

Mr Odili had in October 2016 dragged Mr Peterside to court demanding N6 billion as damages for character defamation.

In the suit, the former Rivers State governor had claimed that Mr Peterside during a press conference in Port Harcourt defamed him in his allegations that Governor Nyesom Wike’s Supreme Court victory was hatched by him.