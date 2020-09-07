Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny say he is out of an induced coma and his condition, since being poisoned, has improved.

They added that he is responding to verbal stimuli.Navalny, 44, was flown to Germany after falling ill on a flight in Siberia in August.

His team allege he was poisoned on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who denies any involvement.

German doctors say the Putin critic was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

On Monday, the Charité hospital in Berlin said in a statement that Navalny was being weaned off mechanical ventilation.

It also said doctors were in close contact with his wife.

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted: “News about Alexei. Today he was taken out of induced coma.

Gradually he will be switched off from a ventilator. He responds to speech and to being addressed to.”

What happened to Alexei Navalny?

For the first time, the German government is no longer ruling out stopping the construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline,the huge energy project would double the flow of Russian gas to Europe using a pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea that is nearing completion.

A spokesman for the German government said on Monday that it was too early to make a decision about Nord Stream.

He said that Russia had “serious questions” to answer but that a response could not be expected in “three to four days”.

The project must be completed despite current “difficulties”, said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak according to Interfax news agency.

The European Union has demanded a “transparent” investigation by the Russian government.

US President Donald Trump has refused to condemn Russia saying the case was “tragic” but he has not seen proof of Vladimir Putin’s involvement.

There have been a number of previous attacks on high-profile critics or opponents of President Putin, including politicians, intelligence officers and journalists.

The Kremlin has always denied involvement.