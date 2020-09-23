Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been discharged from a Berlin hospital after more than a month’s treatment for poisoning.

Doctors said on Wednesday that a “complete recovery” from the nerve agent is possible.

Alexei Navalny was kept in an induced coma for two weeks as he was treated with an antidote for nerve agent Novichok.

Mr. Navalny, an activist and lawyer, was said to have been poisoned because of his political stance. His team alleged he was poisoned on the orders of President Putin. An allegation the Kremlin has staunchly denied.

The hospital said that based on Navalny’s progress, treating physicians believe that a “complete recovery is possible,” but added that it ”remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning”.

In his post on Tuesday night accompanied by a close-up photo, he laughed off reports that Putin suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron in a call that he might have “swallowed the poison himself”.

Russia has bristled at the demands for an investigation, saying it needs Germany to share medical data or compare notes with the Russian doctors who said they found no trace of poison in his system while he was at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Germany has noted that Mr. Navalny was in Russian treatment for 48 hours, and that Russia has its own data.

It has also enlisted the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for technical assistance in the case.

Last week, the international agency said its experts had “ independently collected biomedical samples from Mr. Navalny for analysis by OPCW designated laboratories”

Results are yet to be announced.