Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for Leonid Volkov, an ally of Kremlic critic Alexei Navalny who is currently based outside the country.

Mr. Volkov has urged Russians to gather near their homes for a brief Valentine’s Day protest this weekend.

Alexei Navalny, 44 who has been Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic was arrested on January 17 after returning from Germany.

Last week, a Moscow court ruled that while Navalny was recovering in Germany from his exposure to Novichok poisoning, he violated the probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money laundering conviction and was ordered to serve two years and eight months in prison.

This sparked a nationwide protest with tens of thousands of people rallying across Russia for two weekends in a row.