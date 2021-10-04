Breaking News

Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu, seven others die in Milan plane crash

Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu, seven others die in Milan plane crash

A light aircraft piloted by Romanian businessman Dan Petrescu crashed into an empty office building outside Milan on Sunday, killing him, his wife and his son, as well as all five passengers aboard.

Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu, seven others die in Milan plane crash

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 took off from Milan’s Linate airport just after 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT) on its way to Olbia, Sardinia’s northernmost city.

According to the aviation agency ANSV, which has launched an inquiry, the plane crashed just a few minutes later in San Donato Milanese, a town southeast of Milan.

Witnesses said the plane was already in flames before it crashed into an office building undergoing renovations.

Petrescu, 68, was Romania’s wealthiest man. He was the CEO of a big construction company and the owner of a chain of hypermarkets and shopping complexes. According to the newspaper Corriere della Sera, he was also a German citizen.

Deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted by Corriere as saying that the plane’s black box had been recovered.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

We are going to sue 2face for stealing – Blackface

TVCN
Apr 25, 2017

TVC E. Ahmedu Augustine (popularly known as Blackface), a member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz group…

3 persons killed, 9 injured as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

TVCN
Jul 11, 2020

A three-storey building that collapsed at No. 20 Freeman street on Lagos island has killed three persons…

FG begins deployment of 200,000 employed graduates

TVCN
Nov 29, 2016

The Federal government says it is set to deploy the two hundred thousand unemployed graduates in the…

Coronavirus: Enugu state reports suspected case of disease

TVCN
Mar 15, 2020

A suspected case of the Coronavirus has just been confirmed in Enugu and the Nigeria Centre for Disease…

TVC News Special Reports

BREAKING: Body of COAS, others arrive Nnamdi Azikwe Airport

22 May 2021 11.12 am

Body of the Chief of Army staff and other…

Continue reading

Plane crash: NAF Protestant Church prepares for arrival of bodies killed Air Force officers

22 May 2021 11.03 am

The Protestant Christian Church in the Airforce…

Continue reading

12 killed, 66 injured in Kazakhstan plane crash

27 Dec 2019 11.59 am

A plane carrying almost 100 people has crashed…

Continue reading