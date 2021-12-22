Robbers suspected of car theft in Lagos, apprehended in Ogun

Two armed robbery suspects, Kenneth Akpa and Adebayo Michael, have been apprehended by men from the Ogun State Police Command, following information received by policemen attached to Iperu divisional headquarters that a suspected stolen Toyota Corolla 2008 model was sighted at a mechanic workshop along Ogere/Iperu road.

According to reports, the DPO Iperu division swiftly dispatched his troops to the location, where the two suspects were apprehended and the vehicle with the registration number MUS 599 GV was found.

The car’s owner, James John Ushahemba, a resident of Ahoyaya Lagos, was called and traveled to Iperu.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson for the Ogun state police command, confirmed the arrest, saying in a statement that Ushahemba was attacked in his home on the 20th of December 2021 at around 1:30 a.m. by two armed individuals. He went on to say that the robbers took his Toyota Corolla automobile, three phones, and a cash sum of #30,000 from him at gunpoint. It was this vehicle that was discovered during a technical inspection in Iperu.

According to Abimbola, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that a preliminary investigation be completed before the case is transferred to the Lagos State Command, where the suspects would be charged in court.