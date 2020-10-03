A six-man robbery gang on Friday raided a WEMA bank branch in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, making away with an unspecified amount of money.



An eyewitness said the robbers arrived at the bank around 3:30 pm and blasted the security doors with explosives suspected to be dynamite before making away with several millions of Naira in an operation that lasted about 40 minutes.

According to the eyewitness, the robbers shot sporadically into the air to scare residents and traders at the nearby market before gaining entry into the banking hall.

Residents were said to have run in different directions due to the severity of the gunshots that sent jitters down the spines of those around. It was gathered that vehicles traveling across Ado-Iyin-Aramoko-Efon road had to make a detour to prevent being caught in the web of gunshots.