A six-man robbery gang on Friday raided a WEMA bank branch in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, making away with an unspecified amount of money.
An eyewitness said the robbers arrived at the bank around 3:30 pm and blasted the security doors with explosives suspected to be dynamite before making away with several millions of Naira in an operation that lasted about 40 minutes.
It was gathered that vehicles traveling across Ado-Iyin-Aramoko-Efon road had to make a detour to prevent being caught in the web of gunshots.
The eyewitness said policemen only arrived at the bank after the robbers had left.
But Abutu assured that “the robbers are being chased and that the state police command is determined to effect their arrest.
No death was recorded in the robbery incident.