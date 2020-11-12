Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Thursday attacked a bullion van in Ajah area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria and made away with millions of naira.

According to a video clip made available online, the incident was said to have occurred at Ado road in Ajah.

In the video, there was sporadic shooting as the robbers broke open the bullion van and carted away millions of naira.

The robbers reportedly rained bullets on the bullion van and shot the lock opened before carting away the money.