Organised labour are currently in a closed door meeting with the Rivers state government over the planned protest slated for Tuesday.

The meeting, which started at about 7pm, is taking place at the Government House, Port Harcourt, as both parties dialogue on how to avert industrial action on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that workers across Nigeria, insisted that they will converge in Port Harcourt, the State capital, to protest against alleged harassment of workers by the state government.

Although the state government has declared the decision as illegal, the workers, under the platforms of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, are bent on embarking on the industrial action, except the South-South State addressed their grievances.

Part of the conditions they gave to suspend the protest is a circular directing payment of the new minimum wage to workers, as well as reopening the state secretariat of the NLC.