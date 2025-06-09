A retired Army Major, Joe Ajayi, who was kidnapped at his residence in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State a few weeks ago, has died in the kidnappers’ den despite a ransom of N10 million paid for his rescue.

Major Ajayi was kidnapped on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from his residence around 11:30pm by gunmen who shot sporadically.

TVC News gathered that the initial demands of N50 million ransom by the abductors lingered for long when the family could not pay; this resulted in his health deteriorating, as he had no means to get his medication.

It was gathered that the kidnappers informed the family that their plea for his medication to be forwarded to him will come at an extra cost, a concession that couldn’t be met by the family.

However, as soon as the abductors discovered that Ajayi couldn’t survive, they reduced the ransom to ₦10 million naira.

A source in the community said that the Ajayi family, believing he was still alive, quickly agreed to pay the ten million naira for his rescue.

He disclosed that once the ransom was paid, the kidnappers directed the family to where they would find Major Ajayi, only for them to meet his lifeless body.

The retired army officer’s remains has been deposited at Kabba Specialist Hospital mortuary.

Kidnapping has surged in the state for a while now, with the abduction of a first-class monarch, Oba James Ogunyanda, the Oba Okoloke in Yagba West Local Government Area, who was in the same way abducted from his home in early May. He’s yet to be released either.

However, the governor of the state, Usman Ododo, speaking at the Eid ground during the Sallah in Okene, appealed to residents to remain calm, as efforts to rid the criminal elements out of the state are already yielding positive interest.