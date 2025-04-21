A peaceful procession against incessant attacks and killings of innocent citizens by gunmen, in Plateau State, is currently ongoing in Jos, the state capital, by the leadership of the Christian community.

A large turnout of residents, wearing black dresses and carrying placards and leaflets to express their dissatisfaction over the killings, are walking to the government house.

Over 100 people, including women and children, were gruesomely murdered, with many properties destroyed within two weeks across the Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bassa council areas of the state, necessitate the exercise.

The procession led by renowned Christian leaders in the state is expected to end at the Government House, where they will hand over their submission to the State Governor Caleb Mufwang.