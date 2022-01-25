Reps, Senate harmonise Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The National Assembly has Harmonized the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to allow for direct Primaries, indirect primaries and Consensus in Political party Elections.

President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan made the announcement at Plenary on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Consensus is one the three options introduced in the re-amended Electoral Act Amendment Bill which the Senate passed on January 19.

Recall that both chambers of the National Assembly Recommitted the Bill after it was Rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari and rescinded it’s decision on the contentious clause 84 that imposes Direct Primaries on Political Parties

Advertisement

While the Senate left all options open for the selection of Political Candidates, the House of reps did not approve for Consensus.

However both Chambers have now harmonized contending clauses of the bill to now permit direct and indirect primaries and consensus.