Reps Committee attends FUT Minna Bursary department maiden annual lecture

Members of the house committee on public accounts converge on Minna for the 1st Annual lecture of bursary department at the federal university of technology Minna.

The lecture is titled Accountability and transparency in Nigeria: The role of accountants.

Chairman of the committee Busayo Oluwole Oke who is also the guests lecturer says managers of public funds must follow due process in disbursement of funds and be ready to account for how the funds were expended.

He also asked the people to hold their representatives at the house of assembly accountable as Nigeria cannot go beyond corruption if transparency is not enforced in governmental structures.

