Repented bandits have according to the Katsina State Police command following persistent pressure and actionable intelligence, surrendered.

The repentant bandits according to a press release signed by the public relations officer, Gambo Isah, are gang leaders of notorious syndicates of bandits terrorizing Katsina state.

They are one Sale Turwa, ‘M’, aged 30yrs and Muhammadu Sani Maidaji, ‘M’, aged 33yrs both of Illella village, Safana LGA of Katsina state who have surrendered and repented before the State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, Commander 17 Brigade, Katsina, and Director Department of State Security Services.

The repented bandits according to him surrendered ten (10) AK 47 rifles to the Commissioner of Police with investigation now launched to ascertain if more arms and gang members are still at large.