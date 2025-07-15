The Nigerian Airforce plane carrying the remains of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has landed in Katsina to be received by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

The plane which is also conveying the Presidential delegation to repatriate his body led by Vice President Kashima Shettima and his immediate family led by the widow landed at 2pm.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was the first to exit the plane while other members of the delegation to the United kingdom followed thereafter.

Members of his immediate family were still on the plane as the crowd and dignataries led by President Tinubu await his remains to be moved to the waiting hearse to head to Daura.

On hand to receive the aircraft was a crowd of people who were chanting Sai Baba, with others crying and also chanting his name and running after the aircraft as it taxied to a stop.

Members of the Military burial party were also on hand at the airport to perform ceremonies fit only for a former Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

First to exit the plane after the Federal Government delegation is his widow, Aisha, 15 minutes after the aircraft landed.

Other members of the family later followed suit as members of the Nigerian military can be seen going into the aircraft.

She was received by first Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, with members of the family.

Members of the Military Burial party comprising Major Generals have now moved the body covered in the Nigerian flag from the aircraft.

The body will be placed in a hearse for onward movement to Daura which is about 80 Minutes away.