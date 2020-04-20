The Rural Electrification Agency has handed over four completed solar hybrid mini grid plants in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states.

Managing Director of the agency, Salihijo Ahmad, disclosed this in a press release.

Ahmad added that this move is part of the agency’s support in stemming the tide against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projects handed over to authorities at the health centers include a 53.1Kilowatt peak solar hybrid mini grid installed at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Covid-19 Isolation Center, 25Kilowatt peak solar hybrid mini grid at Nigeria Center for Disease Control Public Health Laboratory in Lagos, as well as a 20Kilowatt peak solar solar hybrid mini grid at 128 Bed Ikenne Isolation Center and 10Kilowatt peak solar solar Mini hybrid mini grid at 100 Bed Iberekodo isolation Center in Ogun state.

The MD also restated the agency’s commitment to providing emergency electrification of Covid-19 health centers across the country, collaborating with development partners on accelerating disbursement to qualifying developers as well as engaging the CBN through the Federal Ministry of Power towards inclusion of energy companies under the Covid-19 intervention program of the bank.