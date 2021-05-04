Spanish Side, Real Madrid have announced that Defender, Raphael Varane will not feature in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea after picking a groin injury.

Madrid disclosed this in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

The 2018 World Cup-winning defender was replaced at half-time during Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday with an club medics ruling him out of action for more than 10 days.

On the other hand, Real have received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final game against Chelsea, with captain Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy returning from injury.

Ramos has only played three matches in over the last four months and it is unknown whether Zinedine Zidane will name him in the starting side at Stamford Bridge.

Left-back Ferland Mendy is also set to return to the Madrid squad as he also resumed full training after suffering an injury in another huge boost for Zidane.

Madrid will need to secure a win away from home on Wednesday after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.