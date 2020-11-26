The rescheduled meeting between the federal government and organised labour is underway in Abuja.

The meeting fixed for 7pm started at about half past eight.

The meeting comes four days after organised labour staged a walk out over disagreements on contents of the meeting agenda.

In his opening remarks before the meeting went into closed doors, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the meeting was being reconvened to produce tangible result from past deliberations as he dismissed any form of witch-hunting.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, assured organised labour of government’s commitment to ensure amicable resolution of pending issues.

Also in their remarks, Quadri Olaleye of TUC and Joe Ajaero of NLC, insist organised labour is always ready to discuss issues.

While Olaleye insists on clear communications from government, he advised that the media be allowed to remain all through the meeting in the interest of transparency.

On his part, Joe Ajaero criticised the late night meetings which he said has consistently violated labour laws.

The meeting among other things is expected to deliberate on ways of reviving the nation’s refineries, palliatives to cushion the effect of the increases in petrol pump price and electricity tariff as well as the recently increased fuel price.