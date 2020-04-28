The PTML Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has made a total quarterly collection of N45.4b (forty five point four billion naira) for January to March 2020.

The collection indicates a 24 percent appreciable increase of over eight point six billion naira when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

The Area Controller, Festus Okun attributes the increased collection to revenue generation strategies put in place by the command.

He revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic is negatively impacting transactions at the moment, noting that before the pandemic, the command delivers more than one thousand units of vehicles, but can barely deliver four hundred units currently.