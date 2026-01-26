The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced a two-week extension for the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 police constables....

The application portal, which opened on 15 December 2025, will now close on 8 February 2026.

The decision follows the receipt of more than 400,000 applications and a review indicating significant disparities in participation across states.

While Adamawa, Benue and Kaduna recorded high numbers of applicants, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Anambra recorded notably lower submissions.

According to the PSC and NPF, the extension is intended to ensure equitable national representation in the recruitment process.

All eligible Nigerians, particularly from states with fewer applications, have been urged to apply through the official portal at www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng before the new deadline.

State governments, local government councils, socio-cultural organisations, religious bodies, community leaders and other stakeholders have also been encouraged to mobilise and sensitise eligible citizens within their jurisdictions to take advantage of the extension.

The PSC and NPF reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment process.