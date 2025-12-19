The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), has received the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, on a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja....

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), has received the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, on a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The visit focused on renewing and strengthening the existing strategic partnership between the PSC and First Bank, with the aim of enhancing operational efficiency, staff welfare and collaborative initiatives that support transparency and ethical policing in Nigeria.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation for the benefit of the Commission, the Nigeria Police Force and the country.

Argungu expressed appreciation for the visit and assured the bank of the Commission’s readiness to sustain the cordial relationship. He said partnerships with reputable private sector institutions such as First Bank were critical to building a professional, accountable and citizen-centred policing system.

Also present at the meeting were DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), a member of the PSC Board and Chairman of its Standing Committee on Nigeria Police Force Matters, and the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.

Both officials expressed optimism that the renewed engagement would further strengthen collaboration between the two institutions.