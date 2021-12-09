Protesting tanker drivers block Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway

Tanker drivers have blocked the busy Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway at Koka Junction section of road in Asaba, the Delta state capital since 6am Thursday morning.

They alleged that a police officer shot the tyre of one of the fully loaded tankers after the driver refused him the money he demanded.

Schoolchildren, commuters, and motorists are stranded as drivers insist on remaining here until all of the issues that have police officers extorting money on a daily basis are resolved.

The Chairman of the Oshimili South Local Government Area is on the scene to mediate and ensure that the drivers open the road to allow free flow of traffic.