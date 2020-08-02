English Premier League, EPL, returnees, Leeds United, have indicated an interest in the services of Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis
This is part of Leeds attempt to fortify their squad ahead of a new life in the top flight of English football after 16 years
But they face stiff competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan for the Nigerian striker.
The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and assisted once in 29 games across all competitions this season
He scored the two goals in his Belgian club’s 2-2 draw against Real Madrid during the Champions League group stages.
Other teams Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United are also interested in Dennis