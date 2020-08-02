English Premier League, EPL, returnees, Leeds United, have indicated an interest in the services of Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis

This is part of Leeds attempt to fortify their squad ahead of a new life in the top flight of English football after 16 years

But they face stiff competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan for the Nigerian striker.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and assisted once in 29 games across all competitions this season

He scored the two goals in his Belgian club’s 2-2 draw against Real Madrid during the Champions League group stages.

Other teams Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United are also interested in Dennis