Petroleum Product Pricing Regilatory Agency (PPPRA) has further reduced the price of premuim motor spirit(pms) from the current N125.00 to N123.50.

In a statement made signed by the Executive Secretary ,Abdulkadir Saidu, the agency said the development is in line with the Government approval for a monthly review of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price, hereby announces Guiding PMS pump price of N123.50 per Litre.

“The Guiding price which becomes effective 1st April 2020, shall apply at all retail outlets nationwide for the month of April, 2020.

“PPPRA and other relevant regulatory Agencies shall continue to monitor compliance to extant regulations for a sustainable downstream petroleum sector.

“Members of the Public and all Oil Marketing Companies are to be guided accordingly”.