President Bola Ahmed Tinubu felicitates the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 85th birthday on April 22.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari is a former justice of the Court of Appeal and pioneer Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in old Gongola State. After his call to the Bar in 1968, he became a judge of the High Court of Borno State in 1977, where he moved to the Court of Appeal in 1983.

The President commends His Royal Highness, the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, demonstrated by his consistent advocacy for unity, peace, and progress.

He thanks the Emir for his services to Nigeria as the Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, at different times.

President Tinubu joins the Emir’s family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the people of Kwara State to celebrate the royal father on this milestone.

He prays that God Almighty will grant the Emir renewed strength and good health to enjoy many more peaceful and impactful years on the throne.