President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast today at 7pm over the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to a statement issued by The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina

President Buhari’s silence after the first index case received a backlash from Nigerians who expressed anger about his style of leadership.

Nigeria now has 97 confirmed cases and one death.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, has the highest with 59 cases.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country in late February.

The President also sent out a statement commending donors, health workers and governments.

There were reports that the President may also be infected, but, the test came out negative.

On Saturday, pictures and video of the President meeting with the Minister of health and DG, NCDC appeared.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said his visit to the Villa was to brief Mr President on the level of coordination by government and relevant agencies to slowdown the spread of the virus.

Among those who tested positive to the Coronavirus included governors and some top government officials in the country.

This will be the President’s first public address since the first index case was reported in Nigeria in February.