A think-tank group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has introduced policies and programmes that will ensure uninterrupted power supply in the country.

The group in a statement in Abuja by its national youth leader Ismaeel Ahmed, former national publicity secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu and the director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, said already over 500,000 meters has so far been delivered to electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

The group stated further that more than 280,000 of the meters had been installed as of May 2021 under the National Mass Metering Programme launched in August 2020.

The group while highlighting President Muhammadu Buhari led administration power sector scorecard said the measure was aimed at ensuring that all Nigerians receiving electricity from the national grid are metered.

It stated that already the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been tasked with providing the N60 billion needed for the first phase of the NMMP, with a target of 1 million meter installations to achieve the objective.

The group reiterated the APC led administration’s resolve to complete inherited projects, resolving the liquidity issues faced by players in the sector; Promoting off-grid/renewable initiatives, especially targeting underserved communities and vulnerable populations; and ensuring robust consumer protection for on-grid electricity consumers.

The group made reference to several power projects including the gas-to-power infrastructure projects to buttress its assertion.