Breaking News

President Buhari writes Senate for confirmation of ICPC, RMAFC nominees

Latest Breaking News About Nigeria's Senate: President Buhari writes senate for confirmation of ICPC, RMAFC nominees President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Senate to confirm five Commissioner- nominees to fill the vacant positions at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He also urged the Upper Chamber to confirm another nominee for appointment as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The President’s requests were contained in two separate letters from him and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor at plenary.

President Buhari in one of the letters explained that his request for confirmation of his nominees for appointment in ICPC was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for appointment in ICPC include: Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs. Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).

In a related development, Buhari in a second letter requested the Upper Chamber to confirm the appointment of Engr. Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, representing Bauchi State.

According to the President, the request to confirm the nominee was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Osun urges FG to upgrade locomotive trains

TVCN
Jun 19, 2018

The Osun State Government has called on the Federal Government to upgrade the locomotive trains in Nigeria…

Joshua, Fury trade words over botched unification fight

TVCN
May 24, 2021

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are now trading words following the botched unification fight. (more…)

Ghana wants more Nigerian gas for electricity

TVCN
Aug 2, 2017

Ghana energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, has reaffirmed his country's interest to buy gas from (more…)

EU freezes Mali training missions after coup

TVCN
Aug 26, 2020

The European Union has suspended its training missions in Mali after the military coup (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

APC Presidential aspirant, Garba Adamu promises more reforms

31 Mar 2018 2.51 pm

President Mohammed Buhari might have an…

Continue reading

Senator urges FG to explore Potentials in Oyo

04 Oct 2016 11.55 am

The senator representing Oyo North Senatorial…

Continue reading

Presidency says no cause for worry over President Buhari

21 Feb 2017 12.39 pm

Nigerian authorities have reiterated that…

Continue reading