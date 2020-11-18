President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a virtual federal executive council meeting at the presidential villa Abuja.

The meeting which is being attended virtually by some ministers also has others like minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola attending physically with the Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The meeting is expected to discuss salient issues of governance and come up with resolutions on them.