President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million.

Aide to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie disclosed this via her official twitter handle.

According to Lauretta Onochie, the President also called on Nigerians to support the appeal fund for the Legion.

The short ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja before the commencement of the the 21st virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Dean of the diplomatic corps.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mungonu, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan also physically attended the event.

President Buhari stated that the event is to remember the nation’s fallen heroes, veterans and those currently engaged in fighting insurgency and banditry in the northern parts of the country.

He specially commended the gallant soldiers, who despite the impact of COVID-19 have remained steadfast in keeping the nation one.

The president promised timely releases of resources for operations and welfare of the armed forces.

He also reassured Nigerians that security will continue to be at the forefront of his administration until peace returns.

Decoration of the emblem was done by the president and secretary of Nigeria Nigerian Legion.

The event also had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.