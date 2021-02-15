President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the first female and African Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

The President who was quoted by his senior special assistant, Mallam Garba Sheu, in a statement on twitter felicitated with Okonjo-Iweala, a former two time finance minister in Nigeria on behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians.

While wishing her the best in her new position, the President adds that he expects her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation will bring more joy and more honour to Nigeria.

The President also reiterated his belief that as She takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

President Buhari affirms that Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance,and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

The President joins family, friends and colleagues in wishing Dr Okonjo-Iweala well in her new endeavour.