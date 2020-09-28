President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, following his successful tenure as the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General (UNGA74) 2019-2020.

In a formal letter of commendation to Muhammad-Bande, the President, who described his tenure as “triumphant,” said:

“Your performance in the last one year as President of the General Assembly has made Nigeria exceptionally proud, and I wish to pay glowing tributes to you for your huge achievements as Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (UN).

In a press release signed by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Sheu, the president was quoted as congratulating Muhammad-Bande on what he described as his stellar performance.

He added that he has made history for Nigeria and indeed for the whole of Africa.

According to the President, “In spite of all the challenges that pre-existed your tenure in office and those posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic, marking the most trying time in the history of the UN, you were relentless in pursuing the agenda you set out as President of the General Assembly (PGA) and remained committed to the ideals of the UN.

You have acquitted yourself quite admirably. The Government and People of Nigeria note with satisfaction, the accolades were given you as unifier and voice of moderation at the UN, especially in these troubled times.”

He also acknowledged Prof. Muhammad-Bande’s “achievements in multilateralism, and making Nigeria and Africa proud,” while wishing him success in all his future endeavours.