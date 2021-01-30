President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Lieutenant-Colonel Yusuf Muktar Dodo, as his new Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Lt.-Col. Dodo is taking over from Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, who is proceeding to resume a promotion course, after which he would be promoted to the Brigadier-General rank, along with some others.

Although there is not likely to be an official release on the development to the media, sources within the Aso Rock Presidential Villa have confirmed it.

However, another dependable source in the Villa, who preferred to be kept anonymous, confirmed the report, citing the need for Colonel Abubakar to proceed on for a promotion course, as the reason.

“It’s true, the President’s ADC is going for a course, he’s due for the rank of Brigadier-General. He’s due to leave sometime in February, but a replacement has already been shortlisted”, the source said.

Also, a military source, who is conversant with Dodo, while confirming the development to The Nation in Abuja on Saturday, said: “I already called him to congratulate him. The news is real”.