President Biden transmits powers of President to Vice President Kamala Harris

President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden Jr, has temporarily transmitted his presidential powers to his Vice President, Kamala Harris.
The President in his letter to the President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, Senator David Leahy, said he will be undergoing a routine medical procedure which will require sedation.
He said having determined that he will be unable to perform the duties of the President of the United States of America during the period of the procedure and recovery, he is transmitting the powers of his office temporarily to Vice President Kamala Harris.