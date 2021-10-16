Breaking News

Presidency: Atiku sure Nigerians will vote PDP in 2023

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria Today: Atiku Abubakar expresses hope that Nigerians will vote for PDP IN 2023 Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar voting in Adamawa PDP State Congress

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that Nigerians will return Peoples Democratic Party to power in 2023 presidential election.

The VP, who urged politicians to respect party’s electoral guideline and the nation’s constitution in election said that democracy can only triumph in a free and fair environment.

Speaking to journalists shortly he casted his vote at the PDP’s state congress in Adamawa State, he expressed confidence that PDP will set pace for others in electoral transparency. over 2,614 delegates across the 21 local governments of the state are expected to participate in the exercise.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri was the first to cast vote before former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

39 aspirants were earlier cleared for various posts by the PDP election screening committee headed by Mamu Alhaji Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress committee for Adamawa state, Prof Umar Adam Katsayal has debunked claims that a court in Yola stopped today’s APC state congress.

The Chairman stated this today at Lamido Cinema venue of the Congress where he said: “it is not true; there is no court order stopping today’s congress, you can see all the seven-man committee is on ground, the electoral materials are already here.”

He added that what they are waiting for is INEC officials to come, “all aspirants are here and we are good to go.”

He noted that all 36 positions in contest will be challenged democratically.

