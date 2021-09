Popular music promoter, Ola Ibironke, also known as Dudu Heritage is dead.

Dudu Heritage lived in the United States some years ago where he was a music promoter before relocating to Nigeria to run a private business.

The true cause of his death is still unknown.

One of his closest friends who live in the United Kingdom confirmed his demise, describing it as a rude shock.

He is survived by his wife and popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin,

