A 62 year old man identified as Moshood Lasisi has committed suicide in his room in Ayede ogbese, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

It was reported that Lasisi, who was walking on crushes, hung himself after his wife and children had gone to farm.

His wife discovered his body in the room after repeatedly knocking but receiving no response.

Lady Evangelist Victoria Lasisi, his wife, had to peer through the window to see her husband’s body swinging from the rope with which he allegedly hung himself to the room’s roof.

Pastor Oyedeji Aladenika, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Ogbese, described the situation as terrible and questioned why the man had to commit suicide.

The pastor stated that even though the man was going with a dislocated limb, his wife and children were taking care of him.

The local police have yet to respond to the incident.