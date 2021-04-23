Police has uncovered four illegal mining sites and arrested eighteen illegal miners in Zamfara state

They also recovered five hundred and four bags of different chemicals used in refining Gold, one Lexus Jeep, one Meter Director, one Professional Digital Table Top Scale, fourteen bags of processing sand suspected to be Gold among others

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer of the command Shehu Mohammed says the suspects were arrested while Minning illegally which is contrary to Presidential Directives that banned all Minning activities in the state

The statement adds that troops of anti illegal mining team assigned by the force headquarters Abuja who were in the state with a view to enforcing the Presidential order on illegal mining made the arrest

The anti illegal mining team according to police Authorities has embarked on rigorous raiding and dislodging of illegal miners in various locations across the State.

Some of the major illegal mining sites raided by the team includes Kwali Minning sites in Bukkuyum, Daki Takwas in Gummi, Zugu and Wawan Icce mining sites in Anka, and and Yan Kaura mining site in Maru local government areas of the state

The police further warn those engage in illegal Minning to desist from the acts as troops will not relent to arrest anyone found guilty.

Recall that recently the Federal government has placed ban on all Minning activities in Zamfara to curb the activities of armed bandits, which many identify as one of the root causes of Insecurity in the state