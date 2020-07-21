The Federal Government has agreed to an out of court settlement in the suit filed by Attorney General of Rivers State challenging the powers of the federal government to fund the Nigeria Police Trust Fund from the federation account.

The plaintiff in the suit is seeking a declaration that the Federal Government of Nigeria represented by the Attorney General the Federation is not entitled to deduct, appropriate or withhold any sum from the federation account as a first line charge for any purpose, other than funding any of its organs or agencies.

At the resumed sitting the Solicitor General of the Federation told the court discussions were ongoing with the plaintiffs and other defendants on how to settle the matter amicably.

In his response counsel to the Plaintiff Ifedayo Adedipe acknowledged that the defendant has approached the Plaintiff for an out of court settlement.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter to 7th October 2020 for report on the settlement.