The Jigawa State Police Command will join the rest of the country in marking the first National Police Day, an event set to recognize the contributions of officers to security, peace, and justice in Nigeria.

The annual event, established by a presidential directive in April 2024, will be observed on 7 April. In Jigawa, celebrations will begin on 2 April with a series of activities aimed at strengthening ties between the police and the public.

Planned events include free medical services, sanitation exercises, and community engagement programmes. Key stakeholders, including government officials and civil society groups, will take part in discussions on improving policing strategies.

Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, reaffirmed the force’s commitment to professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

He said the day highlights there dedication to protecting lives and property.

The Jigawa State Police Command expressed appreciation to the government, traditional leaders, and residents for their support. As the nation marks this historic occasion, citizens are encouraged to remain law-abiding and contribute to efforts to maintain peace and stability.