The Nigerian police have rescued a United States citizen, who hails from Washington DC, USA, and a retired civil servant who was detained in Lagos for more than a year BY One Chukwuebuka Obiaku, a Nigerian she met on Facebook.

Police spokesman Frank Mba, disclosed this on Sunday where he revealed that Mr. Obiaku “lured the victim into the country under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on the 15th of May, 2019.

He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts.

Upon investigations, it was revealed that the suspect, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku is a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an internet fraudster who had defrauded many NIGERIANS.

The suspect will be prosecuted when investigations are concluded.