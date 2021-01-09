The men of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Gbenga Ibikunke, who were kidnapped last week by some unknown gunmen.

The couple were kidnapped by some unknown gunmen along Akure -Owo Expressway at Uso community while travelling with their children from Ebonyi State to Akure on Tuesday.

The kidnappers reportedly dragged the victims into the forest leaving their three children in their Lexus saloon car.

Two suspects were said to have been arrested by the security team while the bandits contacted the family, demanding N10m ransom.

Following the incident, a combined team of military personnel, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Amotekun Corps were mobilised to comb the forest and rescue the victims.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the rescue of the couple, explaining that they were rescued in a forest.

” Yes the couple has been rescued,” Ikoro confirmed.