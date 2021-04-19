Police in Zamfara state have denied news report making the round that twenty three persons were killed during a clash between local vigilante group and fulani traders in Dansadau community of Maru local government area

They described the news as not only false but misleading and a calculated attempt to create and insert fear in the minds of residents , and also to cripple the tireless efforts of the state government and security agencies in stabilising the security situation of the state.

A statement from the police says friday being the market day of Dansadau community, Police operatives on Special Market Patrol repelled a market invasion by over two hundred suspected bandits

The bandits stormed the market with intent to distabilise activities at the market, during the encounter, four traders sustained injuries while running for safety

The statement adds that the planned attack if not promptly responded to and repelled would have caused chaos and security instability in the area.

The Zamfara State Police Command while assuring residents of their safety says operatives had since embarked on manhunt of the perpetrators.

Normally has since returned to the affected areas.