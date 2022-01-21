Police Promote 80 Officers In Zamfara Police Command

The Nigerian Police has again assured Nigerians that it will remain focused in tackling the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country

The Zamfara Police Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah says, improved welfare of Personnel as a morale booster is an area by the present leadership of the Police is focusing on

Advertisement

He stated this while decorating newly Promoted Officers at the Command Headquarters in Gusau

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, recognition of the commendable efforts and commitment in the fight against banditry in Zamfara Promted the Nigerian Police Force to promoted eighty officers who have done well to their next rank

Among them are unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of police who have now been confirmed and Deputy Superintendents of police who were promoted as Superintendents of police

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner of police says the promotion is a morale booster for personnel and incentive for them to redouble their efforts in the quest for a more peaceful Zamfara State and Nigeria

One of the newly Promoted Officers Sirajo Ibrahim who is currently the DPO Tsafe division promises to use his new rank to ensure residents of his area can sleep safely

Advertisement

Tsafe is one of the local government areas facing Security Challenges in Zamfara state

The Chairman, Tsafe Local Government Aminu Mudi Tsafe who was at the event promises to support Security agencies at all times

Advertisement

He urges them to be civil in the discharge of their Constitutional roles but hard on criminals who do not want peace

The police authorities said improved renumeration, Training and Welfare of personnel will help in addressing Security Challenges in the Country.