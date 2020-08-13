The Police have paraded sixty seven persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous people of Biafra over unlawful assembly.

Briefing journalists in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, said operatives of the 34 field Artillery Brigade intercepted members of the group.

According to the commissioner, investigations revealed that the suspects were arrested on their way to a native doctor at Egbema for protection against bullet penetration.

The suspects, who alleged brutality by the military, say they are peaceful citizens of the state.