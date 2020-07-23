The Adamawa state police command has paraded 63 suspects for various criminal offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery and incitement of communal conflicts.

Among those arrested are 33 suspected kidnappers who were caught with human parts. They were allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and cult activities in Fufore, Maiha, Gombi, Mubi North and Yola North local governments.

Parading the suspects the state Police commissioner Olugbenga Adeyanju disclosed that 33 of them are suspected members of kidnapping rings, 2 cult members, 10 robbery suspects and 16 allegedly involved in inciting communal conflict.

But the Police Commisioner is worried that despite increase in the volume of arrests there appear to be even more people are bent on instigating communal crises

16 suspects with dangerous weapons in their possession, were arrested for allegedly inciting communal conflicts in Lunguda and Waja in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas.

Meanwhile, the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) is now collaborating with the security agents and State government to address social vices in Adamawa.

The association has commenced the training of clerics across the 21 local governments of the state on how to curb constant ethnic and religious crises in the state.

Some residents believe the initiative, would go a long way in checking crimes and communal crises in the Northeast.

There is need for more involvement of all residents in the North East if crime is to be reduced to the barest minimum.